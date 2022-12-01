DU VC calls on younger generation to uphold spirit of liberation war

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 11:59 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman called the month of great victory as the month of our history and tradition and said that the consciousness of non-sectarian, democratic and human values ​​of the liberation war should be spread among the new generation and this consciousness should always be kept awake among them.

On the occasion of Victory Day celebrations, the vice-chancellor said this in a short speech at the Mukta Mancha of Suhrawardy Udyan after a colourful victory rally held Thursday (1 December).

The VC inaugurated the rally by blowing balloons on the road facing the foothills of Aparajeyo Bangla, reads a press release.

Later, the rally led by the vice-chancellor ended at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The university's Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Senate and Syndicate members, Registrar, Deans of various faculties, Principals of various halls, Directors of various institutes, Chairman of various departments, Proctor, members of Dhaka University Teachers Association, leaders of various associations, teachers, students, officers and employees participated in the really.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all the martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the great liberation war, all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the democratic movement, including mothers and sisters tortured in the liberation war, and said that Bangladesh has become a role model for development in the world under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The vice-chancellor appealed to all the teachers, researchers and students of the university to play a role in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with non-sectarian, democratic and humanitarian values.

A cultural programme was held Suhrawardy Udyan under the initiative of the university's Department of Music.

