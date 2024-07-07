DU teachers resume protest against Prottoy scheme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:14 pm

Related News

DU teachers resume protest against Prottoy scheme

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:14 pm
Teachers protesting &quot;Prottoy&quot; pension scheme withdrawal at DU&#039;s Arts Building. Photo: TBS
Teachers protesting "Prottoy" pension scheme withdrawal at DU's Arts Building. Photo: TBS

The protest against the "Prottoy" pension scheme has resumed for the 5th day after a two-day hiatus, with teachers returning to their sit-in demonstrations.

Teachers of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) staged a sit-in demonstration at the DU's Arts Building this morning (7 July).

DUTA General Secretary Zinta Huda said, "It's been a week, and we have yet to receive any response. Therefore, we have decided to continue our protest. Additionally, four other public universities have expressed their support for us."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the teachers of all public universities of the country, including Dhaka University, went on strike on 1 July for an indefinite period, demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy'.

Why public uni teachers oppose Prottoy pension scheme

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards. However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.

Following the announcement, the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association on 20 May demanded the cancellation of the Prottoy scheme for newly recruited teachers and employees of public universities, arguing that it would create discrimination among university teachers.

The pension scheme will also affect employees working in autonomous, state-owned, and other statutory organisations, along with their subordinates.

What's in Prottoy scheme: 

  • 10% of salaries or Tk5,000, whichever is less, will be deducted.
  • No gratuity.
  • Offers lifetime pension. In the event of receiver's death, nominee will get pension till the receiver would have turned 75
  • No yearly increment on the pension amount.
  • No added money for earned leaves.
  • Retirement age 60 years for everyone.
  • Only those joining on 1 July or onwards must enrol in the new scheme.

What teachers say:

  • Teachers said the scheme will create discrimination among university teachers.
  • Some said it would discourage the young generation from joining as university teachers.
  • Others said the previous scheme was better than the new one.

 

Top News

Prottoy Scheme Protest / Prottoy scheme / teachers protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

3h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

10m | Videos
The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

1h | Videos
What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

18h | Videos