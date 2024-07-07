DU teachers resume protest against Prottoy scheme

The protest against the "Prottoy" pension scheme has resumed for the 5th day after a two-day hiatus, with teachers returning to their sit-in demonstrations.

Teachers of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) staged a sit-in demonstration at the DU's Arts Building this morning (7 July).

DUTA General Secretary Zinta Huda said, "It's been a week, and we have yet to receive any response. Therefore, we have decided to continue our protest. Additionally, four other public universities have expressed their support for us."

Earlier, the teachers of all public universities of the country, including Dhaka University, went on strike on 1 July for an indefinite period, demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy'.

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards. However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.

Following the announcement, the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association on 20 May demanded the cancellation of the Prottoy scheme for newly recruited teachers and employees of public universities, arguing that it would create discrimination among university teachers.

The pension scheme will also affect employees working in autonomous, state-owned, and other statutory organisations, along with their subordinates.

What's in Prottoy scheme:

10% of salaries or Tk5,000, whichever is less, will be deducted.

No gratuity.

Offers lifetime pension. In the event of receiver's death, nominee will get pension till the receiver would have turned 75

No yearly increment on the pension amount.

No added money for earned leaves.

Retirement age 60 years for everyone.

Only those joining on 1 July or onwards must enrol in the new scheme.

What teachers say: