DU teachers claim student missing since Friday Quota Movement

TBS Report
23 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 03:22 pm

Md Rashidul Islam, a 3rd year student of Dept of IR, DU (batch 2020-22) and a deputy coordinator of quota reform movement has been missing since 19 July

Representational image. File photo: TBS
Representational image. File photo: TBS

Teachers of the Department of International Relations (IR) of Dhaka University, in a statement yesterday, claimed that a student of their department, involved in the quota reform movement, missing since Friday.

Md Rashidul Islam, a 3rd year student of Dept of IR, DU (batch 2020-22) and a deputy coordinator of quota reform movement has been missing since 19 July, the statement reads.

The statement, signed by more than 22 serving and former teachers of the department, alleged that large scale arrest and detention of students and general people are taking place.

The teachers called upon the authorities to ensure the safety and freedom of Rashidul Islam.

"We urge the authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrators and ensure that everyone is treated in accordance with the law, respecting their human dignity.

"We also call for immediate release of all students detained for participating in the quota reform movement as they have been merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of assembly and expression," reads the statement.

The statement is signed by retired Professor Dr CR Abrar and Professor Tanzimuddin Khan and endorsed by 22 teachers of IR department.

