University teachers' bodies oppose Dr Yunus trial appeal by world leaders

The Association of Universities in Bangladesh and Dhaka University Teachers' Association have expressed strong opposition to the appeal made by around 170 Nobel laureates and world leaders advocating for the suspension of the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

In separate press releases, they termed this appeal as a direct interference in the country's judicial system.

In their statement, the vice-chancellors within the Association of Universities in Bangladesh said the judiciary of Bangladesh operates with full independence under the rule of law. They stressed that decisions are made by the impartial judiciary based on evidence, leaving no room for any form of interference.

Making statements regarding ongoing trials without a proper understanding of Bangladesh's legal system and judiciary constitutes an "unconstitutional intrusion" into the nation's independent judiciary. Such actions can be likened to a threat against the sovereignty of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state, the press release said.

All citizens have the right to seek refuge to the law, and the law applies equally to everyone. No one is above the law, it added.

The Association called on the eminent persons who have made "misleading statements" about the independent judicial system of Bangladesh to respect the rule of law and withdraw their opinions.

In its statement, the Dhaka University Teachers' Association said by issuing such letters the global leaders have interfered in the independent judicial system of Bangladesh in an "unethical, illegal, and unconstitutional" manner.

It is deeply concerning that the people who signed the letter in support of Dr Muhammad Yunus were only concerned about protecting his interests, but remained silent on the human rights and legal protection of the workers. This statement is in direct violation of the provisions of the International Labour Organisation and the laws of Bangladesh regarding the rights of workers, their press release reads.

They further said the comments made in the statement regarding democracy and elections in Bangladesh amount to direct interference in an independent sovereign state.

Bangladesh will not accept such "humiliating, unwanted and illegal interference" in any way. It appears that there is an ulterior political motive behind such statements, said the Dhaka University Teachers' Association.