DU Teachers' Association chief relieved of academic, administrative duties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 07:33 pm

DU Teachers' Association chief relieved of academic, administrative duties

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 07:33 pm
DU Teachers&#039; Association chief relieved of academic, administrative duties

Dhaka University Teachers' Association President Prof Rahmat Ullah has been relieved of all academic and administrative duties for paying tribute to Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmad.

The decision came at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university this evening. 

Rahmat Ullah paid homage to Khandaker Mushtaq along with other leaders of the Mujibnagar government at a discussion meeting on the historic Mujibnagar Day on 17 April at Dhaka University. 

He later apologized for his remarks, which provoked widespread outcry, referring to it as 'unintentional'.
 

Top News

DUTA President Rahmat Ullah / Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

9h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

24m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

49m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home