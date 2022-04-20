DU Teachers' Association chief relieved of academic, administrative duties

Dhaka University Teachers' Association President Prof Rahmat Ullah has been relieved of all academic and administrative duties for paying tribute to Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmad.

The decision came at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university this evening.

Rahmat Ullah paid homage to Khandaker Mushtaq along with other leaders of the Mujibnagar government at a discussion meeting on the historic Mujibnagar Day on 17 April at Dhaka University.

He later apologized for his remarks, which provoked widespread outcry, referring to it as 'unintentional'.

