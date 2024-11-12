DU students stage protest demanding justice for garment worker Santona's murder

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 09:59 pm

Dhaka University students stood at the foot of the Raju Sculpture today (12 November), demanding justice for garment worker Santona&#039;s killing. Photo: UNB
Dhaka University students stood at the foot of the Raju Sculpture today (12 November), demanding justice for garment worker Santona's killing. Photo: UNB

A group of Dhaka University students demanded justice for garment worker Santona, who was murdered with her body dumped near the Daffodil University campus last night (11 November).

The protesters stood at the foot of the Raju Sculpture on the DU campus, and chanted slogans like "Consequence of killing labourers, Bangladesh will be Vietnam; We will fight together, Against killing labourers,", during the protests.

During the protests, Nuziya Hasin Rasha, a student of linguistics department of Dhaka University stated, "Everyone is aware that yesterday a dead body was found beside the Daffodil University. Then we may feel anxiety. But when we came to know the dead body was not a student, we forgot the matter and in this way, the labourers are being oppressed continuously."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Criticising the government, he said, "We have not seen any trial for extrajudicial killings under this government. If such extrajudicial killings continue, the farmers, workers, and the working-class people of this country will no longer support you."

Dr Harun-or-Rashid, a retired professor of medicine at Limulla Medical College, delivered a powerful message during the protests, saying, "A woman's body, decapitated and mutilated, has become a horrifying headline. Just as the women's protests in 1990 challenged the Ershad regime, I warn this government: if women rise up, no one can withstand their power."

He also said, "Those of you who are disrespecting the workers, remember, it won't take long. During the 1969 movement, it was the workers who took to the streets. You still don't understand the power of the workers and the women. If you disrespect their strength, they will make sure you can't even eat."

Additionally, Dhaka University student Jaber Ahmed Jubel said, "Our demand is very simple. We want the rights of everyone to be protected. We want safety for all, but that is still not being ensured. If you look at the past 50 years, it has been the same, and if you reflect on the past two months, you will see that women are still being beaten."

He added, "We only want the safety of the people of this country. Do not go against the workers. Stand with them. Sheikh Hasina thought she would stay in power until her death, but she was brought down by the workers. If you [government] push too far, it won't take long for you to be brought down too."

