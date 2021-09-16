DU students protest chopping Krishnachura tree on campus by planting sapling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 06:10 pm

A group of Dhaka University students on Thursday planted a new Krishnachura tree at the eastern corner of the Arts building of Dhaka University to protest the cutting down of a 60-year old Krishnachura tree at the same spot.

Later, they take out a procession and placed their 4-point demand at the demonstration.

The agitating students demanded to plant hundred more trees inside the campus and urged the authority to refrain from cutting down trees in future.

Earlier, the students vented their anger on social media after the pictures of the Krishnachura tree being cut into pieces near the Arts Building went viral.

Reportedly, two eucalyptus trees were also cut down from the same location.

The Dhaka University authorities, however, claimed that the tree was chopped down on Wednesday morning after several attempts as it appeared risky for the passersby with its roots coming out of the ground.

