DU student's fight against railway mismanagement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 05:11 pm

The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Mohiuddin Roni, a fourth-year student of Theater and Performance Studies of Dhaka University, has taken a stand at Kamalapur Railway Station to protest the corruption and mismanagement of Bangladesh Railway.

Carrying anti-corruption placards, he has been protesting since 7 July with six-point demands. These are:

  1. Harassment of passengers by Sahaj.com in selling tickets must be stopped immediately. In case of harassment, action should be taken after investigation.
  2. Black market of tickets should be prevented by taking appropriate measures. 
  3. Online quota for blocking or booking of tickets should be stopped and equal opportunities should be ensured for online-offline ticket purchases.
  4. A long-term plan should be adopted for the development of the railway infrastructure along with the increase in the number of trains in keeping with the passenger demand. 
  5. The performance of train ticket inspectors and supervisors along with other officials should be continuously monitored, and the quality of railway services should be enhanced by building strong information systems.
  6. Food should be sold in trains at fair prices, free supply of clean water and sanitary sanitation should be ensured.

Bangladesh Railway

