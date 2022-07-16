DU student's fight against railway mismanagement
Mohiuddin Roni, a fourth-year student of Theater and Performance Studies of Dhaka University, has taken a stand at Kamalapur Railway Station to protest the corruption and mismanagement of Bangladesh Railway.
Carrying anti-corruption placards, he has been protesting since 7 July with six-point demands. These are:
- Harassment of passengers by Sahaj.com in selling tickets must be stopped immediately. In case of harassment, action should be taken after investigation.
- Black market of tickets should be prevented by taking appropriate measures.
- Online quota for blocking or booking of tickets should be stopped and equal opportunities should be ensured for online-offline ticket purchases.
- A long-term plan should be adopted for the development of the railway infrastructure along with the increase in the number of trains in keeping with the passenger demand.
- The performance of train ticket inspectors and supervisors along with other officials should be continuously monitored, and the quality of railway services should be enhanced by building strong information systems.
- Food should be sold in trains at fair prices, free supply of clean water and sanitary sanitation should be ensured.