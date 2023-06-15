DU students, Chhatra League men block Mayor Hanif Flyover after being 'assaulted by councillor's men'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 10:39 pm

Photo: Prothom Alo
Photo: Prothom Alo

A group of Dhaka University students and Chhatra League men blocked entry to the Mayor Hanif flyover near Anand Bazar in the capital to protest assault on four of their fellow classmates.

The students initiated the blockade around 7:00pm, leading to heavy traffic congestion in the surrounding roads.

Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone told The Business Standard that the students blocked the road for a few minutes, but now the road has been freed.

The students alleged that followers of a ward councillor from Dhaka Metropolitan South City Corporation attacked four students from Amar Ekushey Hall earlier this evening. Seeking justice for the incident, the students, who associated with the Chhatra League, blocked the entry road from Jatrabari to Palashimukhi, the flyover's boarding point.

They claimed some of their seniors were standing near the road when supporters of the councillor drove their motorcycles on the wrong side of the road. When they confronted them about safety violations, they were allegedly subjected to physical assault.

The students also claimed that the hall staff intervened to protect them but were also attacked. They further alleged that the councillor was present in the scene and brandished a weapon for attack.

The counsellor, whose followers have been accused of the attack, denied the allegations, stating that he was not present at the scene during the incident.

Chhatra League's Dhaka University branch president, Mazharul Kabir (Shayan), and general secretary, Tanveer Hasan (Saikat), arrived on the spot to assess the situation. After their intervention, the agitated students decided to vacate the roadblock at around 9:00pm.

However, the road beneath the flyover, heading towards Gulistan, remained closed.

