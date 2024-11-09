DU students, alumni protest misbehaviour with Asif Nazrul at Geneva Airport

Dhaka University students and alumni form a human chain in front of the Law Department on 9 November 2024. Photo: TBS

A group of students and alumni formed a human chain in front of the Law Department of Dhaka University today (9 November), protesting the inappropriate behaviour of "Awami League" activists with Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul, a former teacher of the department, at Geneva Airport in Switzerland last week.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed the activists aggressively confronting Asif Nazrul at the airport while chanting slogans like "Joy Bangla" and "Joy Bangabandhu".

Speaking at today's human chain, DU alumni Kazi Mohammed Zainal Abedin, said, "The incident reminds us of Awami fascism. Such behaviour with a teacher who is loved by all is highly reprehensible. The negligence of the officials working in Geneva should be investigated."

Zainal also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry Home Affairs to take effective measures over the incident.

Earlier, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman also condemned the incident and called for punishment of those involved in such activities.

Jamaat-e-Islami also issued a statement calling for legal action against those involved.