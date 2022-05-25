DU student tortured for delaying to greet senior with salam

Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka University student was tortured by his senior, who is a member of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, for delaying to greet him with salam on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Sajjadul Islam Saydee, a student of the Department of Anthropology for the academic session 2019-20.

The alleged torturer, Manikur Rahman Manik, is a student of Political Science for the 2017-18 academic session, who has close connections with Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit Chhatra League General Secretary Siam Rahman.

Sajjadul has filed a written complaint to the provost of the hall demanding punishment for Manik.

"I was taking an online tuition class in my room on Tuesday night when Manik and some of his friends entered my room and called me outside. I sought a few moments to conclude the class. But suddenly, Manik hit me and I fell down on the floor. He also tortured me mercilessly," the victim said.

"I have filed a complaint to Professor Makbul Hossain Bhuiyan, provost of the hall, so that the culprit is punished. I want justice," he added.

The provost could not be reached for comment even after several attempts. This correspondent also could not contact Manik.

Surja Sen Hall Chhatra League General Secretary Siam Rahman said, "It was an unexpected incident and I am trying to solve the matter."

