DU student Elma murder: Family claims police investigation influenced

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
27 April, 2022, 01:45 pm

They also said the judge granted bail to the accused in an unprecedented way

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has allegedly been influenced by the accused in the murder case filed over the death of a Dhaka University student Elma Chowdhury Meghla, her family claims.

As a result, the investigation report was biased, Elma's mother said during a press conference on Wednesday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

She also said that the judge also granted bail to the prime accused, Elma's husband Iftekhar Abedin, on 19 April in an unprecedented way.

She claimed that the forensic report obtained from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital was tampered with.

The two other accused in the case are Elma's parents-in-law who are on the run.

Elma, 25, a student of Dhaka University's department of dance (2015-16 session), died on 14 December 2021.

Meghla's husband called her uncle Iqbal Hossain and informed him that she was ill and had been taken to United Hospital on Tuesday.

Later they found Meghla dead after reaching the hospital.

Meghla's family members saw signs of physical torture on her body and alleged that she was murdered.

Meghla's father Saiful Islam later filed a case against her husband Iftekhar and his parents at Banani police station.

Comments

