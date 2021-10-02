DU student dies from Tejkunipara blast injury

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 03:01 pm

DU student dies from Tejkunipara blast injury

One of the three students, who suffered severe burns in a blast in the capital's Tejkunipara on Friday night, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery today.

The deceased was identified as Jitu Hasan, an evening MBA student at Dhaka University. He hailed from Gangarampur in Pabna.

Quoting Dr Perth Shankar Pal, a resident surgeon at the institute, Prothom Alo reported that Jitu suffered 65% burns.

Two other injured – Yasin and another unidentified person – are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The blast damaged two rooms rented by the three bachelors last night.

It is suspected the explosion took place due to methane gas accumulation in a storeroom located immediately above a bathroom, said Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, chief of the bomb disposal unit of detective branch (DB) of police.

