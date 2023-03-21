DU student dies taking Science Lab blast toll to 6

The death toll from the Science Lab building explosion has reached six after Nur Nabi, a Dhaka University student, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today.

Nur Nabi breathed his last around 2pm Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque.

On 5 March, Nur Nabi, a fourth-year student of Islamic Studies, was passing by the area when the explosion took place.

He suffered injuries to his head and leg after debris from the blast fell on him.

Nur was rushed to DMCH and was being treated until his demise today.