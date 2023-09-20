DU student dies by suicide

A resident student of Dhaka University's Ziaur Rahman Hall died by suicide on Tuesday (19 September).

The deceased Kazi Firoz was a Chinese language student of the 2019-20 academic session, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost Bacchu Mia told the media.

Firoz was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but doctors there declared him dead.

After post-mortem, the body will be sent to his hometown Gopalganj.

DU Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman said, "The incident is heart-breaking. The hall authorities will look into the case."