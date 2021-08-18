DU prof Asif Nazrul sued over facebook post

A case has been filed against Dhaka University Professor, Dr Asif Nazrul over his facebook post that allegedly tarnished country's image.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Human Resource Development Secretary, Md Nahid Hasan Shahin filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station on Wednesday.

According to case statement, Dr Asif Nazrul in his facebook post on 17 August said "The scenario of Kabul Airport could also take place in Bangladesh as well, if fair elections were held here."

His comment allegedly tarnished country's image and spread confusion by presenting aggressive information, the case statement said.