DU proctorial body conducting drive against outsiders; confiscating any weapons

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:35 pm

The DU proctorial body uses a loudspeaker to announce that the outsiders must leave the campus premises. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
The DU proctorial body uses a loudspeaker to announce that the outsiders must leave the campus premises. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The Dhaka University proctorial body is conducting a drive against outsiders in the campus amid the ongoing students' movement against quotas in government job this afternoon (16 July). 

At around 4pm in the afternoon, the Teacher Student Committee, under the leadership of the DU proctor, started the campaign to identify outsiders and detain them.

Meanwhile, when The Business Standard inquired about the Chhatra League rally at the foot of the Raju sculpture, proctor Dr Md Maksudur Rahman said, "We are conducting our own operation without law and order forces. We are doing our best. We are asking the outsiders to leave. We are also confiscating any sticks and weapons that we find people carrying."
 

