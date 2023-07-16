DU to confer 'Doctor of Laws' degree on Bangabandhu posthumously 

The University of Dhaka has decided to confer the "Doctor of Laws" degree posthumously on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a special convocation scheduled for October.

The decision was made during a syndicate meeting chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday.

President and Chancellor of the university, Md Sahabuddin, is expected to preside over the convocation ceremony.

The meeting also decided to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a former student of Dhaka University, as the convocation speaker.

The special convocation will be held on a suitable date in October, depending on the prime minister's availability, at the central playground of the university.