DU to confer 'Doctor of Laws' degree on Bangabandhu posthumously
The University of Dhaka has decided to confer the "Doctor of Laws" degree posthumously on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a special convocation scheduled for October.
The decision was made during a syndicate meeting chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday.
President and Chancellor of the university, Md Sahabuddin, is expected to preside over the convocation ceremony.
The meeting also decided to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a former student of Dhaka University, as the convocation speaker.
The special convocation will be held on a suitable date in October, depending on the prime minister's availability, at the central playground of the university.