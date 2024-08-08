DU coming back to life

As the general students have started to return to the campus, the Dhaka University premises, including its various iconic places like Teacher Student Centre (TSC) and Central Shaheed Minar, has started to come back to life.

Barricades which were put on various roads of the campus from 16 July to 5 August have been removed. Although classes and exams have not started yet, students are returning to halls to prepare for academic activities.

According to the security guards of the campus, students started to return on Monday night, the day when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Graffiti beside Teachers and students centre in Dhaka University. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The university authority decided to shut down the campus after students, the Chhatra League activists and police clashed on 15 July centring the quota reform protests.

Talking to The Business Standard, a student of the university's Finance department and a resident of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Md Abdullah Karim said, "Those of us who live around Dhaka have started to return to the halls. We're calling up our friends to face the activists of Chhatra League, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir. We support the decision of banning student politics at our halls, so that we can build a beautiful educational environment."

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Meanwhile, many people were seen gossiping and passing time at TSC and Raju Memorial premises, bringing the places to their usual state. Rickshaws and other vehicles were also plying on the roads in front of the places like normal days, while all the shops selling Fuchka and tea were seen teeming with customers.

Contacted, a student of DU's English department Kashem Hossain said, "We're passing time with friends at this place after a long time. I feel good thinking that I was a part of the movement that has made history, so the topic of our gossip is also history itself."