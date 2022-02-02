DU Chhatra League hall committees announced

After a gap of five years, the primary hall committees of the Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit have been announced.

The Central Chhatra League has declared the names of 18 hall presidents and general secretaries. Md Mehedi Hasan Shanto and Mahbubur Rahman have been nominated as the president and the general secretary, respectively, of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

Md Sumon Khalifa and Lutfur Rahman are, respectively, the new president and the general secretary of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall. Similarly, Azharul Islam Mamun and Johirul Islam Shanto have been nominated as the president and general secretary, respectively, of Muktizoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

Sajidur Rahman Sojib and Mohammad Yunus are the new president and the general secretary of Bijoy Ekattor Hall respectively, while Mariyam Jahan Khan and Siam Rahman have been nominated as the leaders of Masterda Surya Sen Hall.

Shahidul Haque and Mohammad Hossen are, respectively, the new president and the general secretary of the Haji Mohammad Muhsin Hall committee, while Kamal Uddin Rana has been nominated as the president of Sergeant Johrul Hoque Hall and Rubel Hossen its general secretary.

On the AFR Hall committee, Riazul Islam and Munayem Shahriar Mun have been nominated as the leaders of the Chhatra League, while Kajal Das and Atnu Bormon are, respectively, the new president and the general secretary of Jagannath Hall.

Tanvir Shikdar has been nominated as the president of Salimullah Muslim Hall and Misat Sorkar as its general secretary. For Dr Mohammad Shohidullah Hall, Jahidul Islam and Sharif Ahmed Munim have been nominated as the president and the general secretary, respectively.

Similarly, Anwar Hasan Nayim and Abu Hasib Mukto have been nominated to the Fojlul Hoque Muslim Hall committee as the president and the general secretary, respectively. Enayet H Monon is the new president of Amar Ekushey hall and Emdadul Hasan Shohag is its general secretary.

Atika Binte Hossain and Antora Das Pritha have been nominated as the president and general secretary, respectively, of Begum Ruqayyah Hall, while Khadija Akter Urmi and Nusrat Rubaiyat Nila are the new leaders of Shamsunnahar Hall.

For Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall, Kohinur Akter Rakhi and Sanjida Yasmin have been nominated as the president and the general secretary, respectively. Rajia Sultana Kotha and Jannatul Hawa Akhi are the new president and the general secretary, respectively, of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, while Puja Karmakar and Rima Aktet Doli have been nominated as leaders of the Kabi Sufiya Kamal Hall committee.

"The new hall leaders have been asked to form the full committees at the earliest," general secretary of the Dhaka University Chhatra League, Saddam Hussein said.