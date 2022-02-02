DU Chhatra League hall committees announced

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 01:48 pm

Related News

DU Chhatra League hall committees announced

UNB
02 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 01:48 pm
DU Chhatra League hall committees announced

After a gap of five years, the primary hall committees of the Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit have been announced.

The Central Chhatra League has declared the names of 18 hall presidents and general secretaries. Md Mehedi Hasan Shanto and Mahbubur Rahman have been nominated as the president and the general secretary, respectively, of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

Md Sumon Khalifa and Lutfur Rahman are, respectively, the new president and the general secretary of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall. Similarly, Azharul Islam Mamun and Johirul Islam Shanto have been nominated as the president and general secretary, respectively, of Muktizoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

Sajidur Rahman Sojib and Mohammad Yunus are the new president and the general secretary of Bijoy Ekattor Hall respectively, while Mariyam Jahan Khan and Siam Rahman have been nominated as the leaders of Masterda Surya Sen Hall.

Shahidul Haque and Mohammad Hossen are, respectively, the new president and the general secretary of the Haji Mohammad Muhsin Hall committee, while Kamal Uddin Rana has been nominated as the president of Sergeant Johrul Hoque Hall and Rubel Hossen its general secretary.

On the AFR Hall committee, Riazul Islam and Munayem Shahriar Mun have been nominated as the leaders of the Chhatra League, while Kajal Das and Atnu Bormon are, respectively, the new president and the general secretary of Jagannath Hall.

Tanvir Shikdar has been nominated as the president of Salimullah Muslim Hall and Misat Sorkar as its general secretary. For Dr Mohammad Shohidullah Hall, Jahidul Islam and Sharif Ahmed Munim have been nominated as the president and the general secretary, respectively. 

Similarly, Anwar Hasan Nayim and Abu Hasib Mukto have been nominated to the Fojlul Hoque Muslim Hall committee as the president and the general secretary, respectively. Enayet H Monon is the new president of Amar Ekushey hall and Emdadul Hasan Shohag is its general secretary.

Atika Binte Hossain and Antora Das Pritha have been nominated as the president and general secretary, respectively, of Begum Ruqayyah Hall, while Khadija Akter Urmi and Nusrat Rubaiyat Nila are the new leaders of Shamsunnahar Hall.

For Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall, Kohinur Akter Rakhi and Sanjida Yasmin have been nominated as the president and the general secretary, respectively. Rajia Sultana Kotha and Jannatul Hawa Akhi are the new president and the general secretary, respectively, of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, while Puja Karmakar and Rima Aktet Doli have been nominated as leaders of the Kabi Sufiya Kamal Hall committee.

"The new hall leaders have been asked to form the full committees at the earliest," general secretary of the Dhaka University Chhatra League, Saddam Hussein said.

Top News

Dhaka University / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) / Chhatra League / Bangladesh Chhatra League / BCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

1h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

3h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

23h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

17h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

17h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

17h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'