DU asks students to vacate halls within 6pm due to safety risks

Dhaka University has decided to ask students to vacate the residential halls within 6pm today fearing for their security amid ongoing quota reform protests.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the university's highest policy-making forum syndicate today (17 July), confirmed Syndicate member Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan.

The meeting took place in the office of Vice-Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal.

However, no formal declaration has been made yet.

The decision comes following a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive to shut down all universities across the country along with all residential halls.

According to the Dhaka University Order of 1973, the syndicate is responsible for regulating and determining, subject to the powers conferred by this Order on the vice-chancellor, all matters concerning the university in accordance with this order, the statutes and the university ordinances.

JU asks students to vacate halls by 4pm

Jahangirnagar University administration has asked the students to leave the halls by 4pm today (17 July), following the directive from the UGC.

The decision was made during an emergency syndicate meeting this morning, reads an office circular.

Earlier at 10am this morning, the syndicate meeting started in the university's registrar building.

Concerned that the syndicate meeting might announce a directive for students to vacate the dormitories, protesting students gathered in front of the registrar building during the meeting.

They said there is no assurance that students will be able to return home safely if such a directive is issued.

Khulna University, KUET call emergency meeting to decide on closure

Khulna University authorities have called for an emergency syndicate meeting to take a decision about University Grants Commission's (UGC) directive to shut down universities across the country for an indefinite period.

The meeting started at 11:00am today. At the same time, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) authorities have also called for a coordination meeting to decide whether to close the university or not.

Registrar (Acting) of Khulna University Golam Kuddus said, "We will publish a notice following a decision from this meeting. The closure of the university depends on the syndicate's decision.

Manoj Kumar Majumder, Assistant Director of KUET's Public Relations and Information department, said, "The meeting of the coordination committee has started at 11:00 AM. The committee will give detailed information about what to do."

According to official sources, Khulna University and KUET are about to follow UGC's directive and announce closure until further notice.

However, Quota Reform Protesters of these two universities do not want to leave their campuses.

Meanwhile, National University students have launched a demonstration by blocking Khulna-Jessore highway at the district's Daulatpur area since this morning. Also, students of Khulna University and KUET are preparing for a blockade at the Zero Point intersection of the town.

UGC wrote to the vice-chancellors yesterday night to close all the universities of the country till further orders and instruct the students to vacate the halls of residence amid the ongoing agitation demanding quota reform.

At the same time, all affiliated medical, textile, engineering and other colleges will also remain closed.

The decision came amid violent clashes between quota protesters and police, BCL and Jubo League.

At least six people were killed and dozens were injured yesterday as clashes took place during nationwide protests demanding the abolition of quota in government jobs.

The protest programme gained momentum as thousands of students from private universities and colleges have also joined the movement, which had previously been dominated by public university students.

The widespread demonstrations began this morning following violent attacks on quota protesters at public universities across the country on Monday (15 July). Over 300 students were injured in the attacks on quota protesters allegedly by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on university campuses, according to the movement coordinates, doctors, and university officials.