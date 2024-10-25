DU BCL leader arrested in murder case in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 06:07 pm

Related News

DU BCL leader arrested in murder case in Brahmanbaria

According to a press release issued by Police Headquarters, Shuvo, 25, was arrested from Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila's Talshahar West Union

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 06:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Police today (25 October) arrested Jahidul Haque Shuvo, a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Dhaka University unit, in connection with a murder case.

According to a press release issued by Police Headquarters, Shuvo, 25, was arrested from Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila's Talshahar West Union.

Shuvo, a residential student of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, held the position of sports secretary in BCL's DU unit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The release alleged that during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, he was present on campus and attacked protesters.

Shuvo was also accused in an attempted murder case filed with Shahbagh Police Station on 21 October, it added.

Top News

Chhatra League / arrest / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Afsar (left) got discharged from NITOR recently, but Shahriar (right) was still admitted to the hospital on 22 October. Photos: TBS

Meet 12-year-old Shahriar and Afsar, Nitor’s youngest gunshot victims

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

2h | Videos
Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

1h | Videos
Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

5h | Videos
Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

21h | Videos