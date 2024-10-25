DU BCL leader arrested in murder case in Brahmanbaria

Police today (25 October) arrested Jahidul Haque Shuvo, a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Dhaka University unit, in connection with a murder case.

According to a press release issued by Police Headquarters, Shuvo, 25, was arrested from Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila's Talshahar West Union.

Shuvo, a residential student of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, held the position of sports secretary in BCL's DU unit.

The release alleged that during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, he was present on campus and attacked protesters.

Shuvo was also accused in an attempted murder case filed with Shahbagh Police Station on 21 October, it added.