DScE seminar recalls Bangabandhu’s contribution to language movement

Bangladesh

UNB
28 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 06:31 pm

Related News

DScE seminar recalls Bangabandhu’s contribution to language movement

UNB
28 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 06:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Speakers in a discussion said that Bangladesh was created by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which started from the Language Movement.

They said this at a seminar on post language movement and international language movement day observed on Monday (27 February) by the Entrepreneurial Economists club, Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), reports UNB.

They argued that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying her best to improve the quality of Bengali Language and they recommended modification of Bengali dictionary.

The speakers also appealed to give Sadhinata Padak to late Professor Mobasher Ali, as a selfless fellow of the father of the Nation for his outstanding contribution in research, who wrote 43 very important books in his lifetime.

Mobasher Ali was awarded MTC award from India for literary contribution, Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Padak.

Prof Dr Anisul M Islam, freedom fighter and prof of Economics, University of Houston, USA was present in the program as the chief guest. He praised Dr Yasmin Ara Lekha of pro-VC of Uttara University, for contributing a research book on Prof Mobasher Ali.

Moazzem Hossain freedom fighter and founder of the University of Skill Enrichment and Technology, was present as special guest, designated discussant was Prof Dr Milton Biswas, Prof Dr Nurur Rahman Khan and Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali. Rehana Parvin, assistant professor of DScE and Shamim Ahmad, lecturer, DScE also spoke on this occasion.

Dhaka School of Economics (DSCE) / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

11h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

8h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

54m | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

1h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

2h | TBS Stories
Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

3h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion