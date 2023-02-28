DScE seminar recalls Bangabandhu’s contribution to language movement

Speakers in a discussion said that Bangladesh was created by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which started from the Language Movement.

They said this at a seminar on post language movement and international language movement day observed on Monday (27 February) by the Entrepreneurial Economists club, Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), reports UNB.

They argued that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying her best to improve the quality of Bengali Language and they recommended modification of Bengali dictionary.

The speakers also appealed to give Sadhinata Padak to late Professor Mobasher Ali, as a selfless fellow of the father of the Nation for his outstanding contribution in research, who wrote 43 very important books in his lifetime.

Mobasher Ali was awarded MTC award from India for literary contribution, Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Padak.

Prof Dr Anisul M Islam, freedom fighter and prof of Economics, University of Houston, USA was present in the program as the chief guest. He praised Dr Yasmin Ara Lekha of pro-VC of Uttara University, for contributing a research book on Prof Mobasher Ali.

Moazzem Hossain freedom fighter and founder of the University of Skill Enrichment and Technology, was present as special guest, designated discussant was Prof Dr Milton Biswas, Prof Dr Nurur Rahman Khan and Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali. Rehana Parvin, assistant professor of DScE and Shamim Ahmad, lecturer, DScE also spoke on this occasion.