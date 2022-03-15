DSCC working to facilitate trade license renewal of all businesses: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said the corporation is working to ensure trade license renewal of all businesses.

"Our officials will help you so that not a single business remains without a trade licence," he said while addressing a dialogue on Bangladesh-Romania trade opportunities arranged by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) Tuesday (15 March).

Regarding the complexity of the trade licence renewal issue, he said, all the trade licences should be renewed within a short span of time.

"I would ensure that nobody remains out of this effort." said the Dhaka South Mayor.

Taposh also remarked that the DSCC will set up a desk for trade license renewal at the DCCI office.

He reiterated their strong commitment against corruption in the DSCC.

"The corporation's revenue has increased by Tk200 crore to Tk703 crore without raising any tax even during the Covid-19 pandemic," said the mayor.

Robert Negoita, mayor of the third district of Bucharest in Romania was present at the dialogue.