DSCC suspends 9 garbage truck drivers

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has suspended nine garbage truck drivers for running their vehicles illegally by proxy drivers.

The corporation issued nine separate official orders signed by DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman on Monday regarding the punitive measure.

The suspended driver are Md Kawsar Ali, Md Belayet Hossain, Farid Ahmed, Md Abdullah, Md Jamal Uddin (2), Md Kabir Hossain (2), Md Rabiul Alam, Md Azim Uddin, and Md Nur Jalal Shikdar.

Among them, seven are the drivers of heavy vehicles and two are light vehicle drivers.

A departmental case was filed against the drivers on charges of negligence, misconduct and incompetency.

The nine drivers will be entitled to food allowance as per the rules during the period of suspension.

According to the DSCC orders, accidents are often caused as the registered drivers handover their vehicles to proxy drivers, causing loss of life and property.

The orders also mentioned that such activities are against the discipline of Dhaka South City Corporation and the reputation of the corporation is being tarnished due to this kind of activities.

The irregularities of the DSCC drivers came to light following the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan on 24 November by a DSCC garbage truck in the capital's Gulistan area.