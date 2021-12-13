DSCC suspends 9 garbage truck drivers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

DSCC suspends 9 garbage truck drivers

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Dhaka South City Corporation
Dhaka South City Corporation

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has suspended nine garbage truck drivers for running their vehicles illegally by proxy drivers.

The corporation issued nine separate official orders signed by DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman on Monday regarding the punitive measure.

The suspended driver are Md Kawsar Ali, Md Belayet Hossain, Farid Ahmed, Md Abdullah, Md Jamal Uddin (2), Md Kabir Hossain (2), Md Rabiul Alam, Md Azim Uddin, and Md Nur Jalal Shikdar.

Among them, seven are the drivers of heavy vehicles and two are light vehicle drivers.

A departmental case was filed against the drivers on charges of negligence, misconduct and incompetency.

The nine drivers will be entitled to food allowance as per the rules during the period of suspension.

According to the DSCC orders, accidents are often caused as the registered drivers handover their vehicles to proxy drivers, causing loss of life and property. 

The orders also mentioned that such activities are against the discipline of Dhaka South City Corporation and the reputation of the corporation is being tarnished due to this kind of activities. 

The irregularities of the DSCC drivers came to light following the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan on 24 November by a DSCC garbage truck in the capital's Gulistan area.

Top News

DSCC garbage truck

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

6h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

8h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

9h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

1h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

4h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

4h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 