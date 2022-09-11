DSCC runs eviction drive to free Gulistan footpaths

Bangladesh

UNB
11 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 07:37 pm

To free footpaths for pedestrians, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) conducted an eviction drive from Gulistan Zero Point through Bangabandhu Avenue to Ahad Police Box on Sunday (11 September).

The eviction drive started at 11am and continued till 3pm – led by Md Moniruzzaman, estate officer of DSCC.

During the drive, nine people were fined Tk70,000 for illegally occupying roads and footpaths. The fines were collected under subsections 7 and 8 of section 92 of Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, said DSCC.

DSCC official Md Moniruzzaman said DSCC Mayor has declared the area a "red zone" – off limits for hawkers, as traffic through Mayor Hanif flyover has increased since the opening of Padma Bridge.

The eviction drive was conducted following the announcement, after campaigning for the last three days in the area, he said.

Earlier a five-member committee was formed Sunday to mark the roads, walkways under DSCC as red, yellow and green zones.

