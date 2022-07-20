DSCC monitoring anti-mosquito combing operations from control room: Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:10 pm

Mosquito-borne diseases can cause enormous suffering for people all over the world. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mosquito-borne diseases can cause enormous suffering for people all over the world. PHOTO: REUTERS

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) authorities are directly monitoring special anti-mosquito combing operations from the control room in Nagar Bhaban to curve the spread of dengue, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Wednesday.  

"This is the peak season for Aedes mosquitoes to breed and spread. [To tackle] this, we have opened a control room in advance, from where we are directly monitoring [mosquitoes breeding] on the ground," Taposh told journalists after inspecting the Newmarket-Gaussia footover bridge in the afternoon.

He said, "Whenever we are getting information (about Aedes mosquito breeding grounds), addresses of (dengue) patients -- we are immediately destroying the sources.

"We are larviciding in the morning and we are fogging the entire 300-yard area [surrounding the source] in the afternoon to prevent the spread of Aedes mosquitoes."

Meanwhile, the mayor said the number of dengue patients so far found this year is less than half compared to the same period last year.

"We have started reaping the benefits of our day-long activities in each ward to control Aedes mosquitoes," he said.

Earlier in the day, DSCC Mayor Taposh inspected the road adjacent to the burn unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, laid the foundation stone of Bakshibazar Jame Masjid, and visited Jatrabari Kachha Bazar. Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam was present at this time.

