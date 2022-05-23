DSCC mayor wants launch terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House removed 

Bangladesh

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The launch terminal from Lalkuthi to Ruplal House on the banks of River Buriganga needs to be removed, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

He urged the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to take immediate steps in this regard in a bid to restore the beauty and heritage of the Buriganga riverfront.

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

The Dhaka south mayor made the call during an exhibition held to showcase the works that are being done under the Dhaka City Neighborhood Upgrading Project (DCNUP) at Farashganj Road, Old Dhaka, on Monday.

World Bank Country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon, historian Muntasir Mamun and presidents of IEB, IAB and BIP were also present at the event.
 

