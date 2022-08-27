DSCC garbage truck worth crores sold for scraps by thieves; police arrest 3

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 10:07 am

From left -- Amir, Emon and Alamgir. Photo: Collected
From left -- Amir, Emon and Alamgir. Photo: Collected

Earlier this month, on 12 August, a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) was stolen from its Matuail Central Waste Dumping Station in Dhaka. 

Later, on 17 August, some parts of the garbage truck's engine were found in a steel mill in Mograpara, Sonargaon, Narayanganj.

While investigating the incident, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Wari Division) arrested three people allegedly involved in the theft from different parts of the country.

They are – Emon, an outsider who was driving the truck when it was stolen, arrested from Noakhali, DSCC driver Amir, arrested from Dhaka and Alamgir, who took the vehicle apart, was arrested from Narayanganj. 

They were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on 19 August.

According to the police, Emon and Amir sold the truck for a mere Tk60,000 to a motor vehicle repair shop named "Shaon Enterprises" next to HKG Steel Mill in Mograpara, Sonargaon. 

Then on 17 August, after parts of the DSCC garbage truck's engine were found at the steel mill, a raid was carried out at Shaon Enterprises. 

Alamgir, an employee of Shaon Enterprises, was arrested during the drive. As per DSCC sources, the truck was cut, taken apart, and melted soon after it was stolen.

However, the person responsible for selling the truck and the steel mill owner are yet to be found. 

Efforts are underway to arrest them, added police sources.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DB (Wari division) Azharul Islam said, "The three individuals arrested have confessed to their crimes. 

"They sold the garbage truck, worth crores, for only Tk60,000. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation."

