DSCC fines 23 establishments including Bombay Sweets in anti-dengue drives

Mobile courts operated by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Tuesday fined owners of 23 establishments, including Bombay Sweets over Tk3 lakh during a drive to destroy the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes in the city corporation areas.

Executive Magistrates from different zones visited 394 under-construction buildings, houses and realised Tk306,500 as fines from 23 establishments in 23 cases for finding Aedes mosquito larvae, reads a media release.

Zone-10 Executive Magistrate Md Mamun Mia said, "We found Aedes larvae at the basement of Bombay Sweets Factory and fined them Tk50,000."

They will conduct the drive in 10 zones of the city corporation on Wednesday.

The DSCC also conducted public awareness campaign about dengue during the drives in different wards under the city corporation.