DSCC fines 23 establishments including Bombay Sweets in anti-dengue drives

Bangladesh

TBS Report      
27 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 07:21 pm

Related News

DSCC fines 23 establishments including Bombay Sweets in anti-dengue drives

Zone-10 Executive Magistrate Md Mamun Mia said, “We found Aedes larvae at the basement of Bombay Sweets Factory and fined them Tk50,000.”

TBS Report      
27 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 07:21 pm
DSCC fines 23 establishments including Bombay Sweets in anti-dengue drives

Mobile courts operated by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Tuesday fined owners of 23 establishments, including Bombay Sweets over Tk3 lakh during a drive to destroy the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes in the city corporation areas. 

Executive Magistrates from different zones visited 394 under-construction buildings, houses and realised Tk306,500 as fines from 23 establishments in 23 cases for finding Aedes mosquito larvae, reads a media release. 

Zone-10 Executive Magistrate Md Mamun Mia said, "We found Aedes larvae at the basement of Bombay Sweets Factory and fined them Tk50,000."

They will conduct the drive in 10 zones of the city corporation on Wednesday.

The DSCC also conducted public awareness campaign about dengue during the drives in different wards under the city corporation. 

Top News

DSCC / Anti-dengue Drive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing