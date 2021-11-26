DSCC driver arrested over NDC student's death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 04:34 pm

Related News

DSCC driver arrested over NDC student's death

Neither Harun nor Rasel has a driving license for operating heavy vehicles

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 04:34 pm
DSCC driver Md Harun. Photo: Collected
DSCC driver Md Harun. Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested Md Harun, the main driver of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck that killed Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan. 

A team of the law enforcement agency detained Harun from Jatrabari area on early Friday, said a special press release from RAB-3.   

According to RAB, Harun has been driving that truck since 2020. During the accident, his assistant Rasel was driving the vehicle in his absence. 

However, neither Harun nor Rasel has a driving license for operating heavy vehicles. 

The DSCC vehicle hit Nayeem, a second-year student of NDC, and ran him over while he was crossing the road on Wednesday.

Following his death, students of his institution protested in the Motijheel area demanding justice.

Hundreds of students of Notre Dame College had blocked the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel for two days to press demands for road safety and exemplary punishment of the driver responsible for Nayeem's death.

The authorities of DSCC formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the incident.

Top News

DSCC / driver / NDC student / protest / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

1h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

2h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

5h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

22h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

22h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 