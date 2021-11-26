DSCC driver arrested over NDC student's death

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested Md Harun, the main driver of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck that killed Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan.

A team of the law enforcement agency detained Harun from Jatrabari area on early Friday, said a special press release from RAB-3.

According to RAB, Harun has been driving that truck since 2020. During the accident, his assistant Rasel was driving the vehicle in his absence.

However, neither Harun nor Rasel has a driving license for operating heavy vehicles.

The DSCC vehicle hit Nayeem, a second-year student of NDC, and ran him over while he was crossing the road on Wednesday.

Following his death, students of his institution protested in the Motijheel area demanding justice.

Hundreds of students of Notre Dame College had blocked the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel for two days to press demands for road safety and exemplary punishment of the driver responsible for Nayeem's death.

The authorities of DSCC formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the incident.