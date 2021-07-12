DSCC anti- mosquito drives: Wasa, public works buildings fined 

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has fined Tk3.5 lakh as Aedes mosquito larvae was found in 17 buildings including the ones owned by Dhaka Wasa and the public works department.



Six mobile courts of the DSCC operated the drives in city corporation areas on Monday to contain the dengue outbreaks.

The mobile courts visited 199 buildings and under-construction establishments and fined the owners of 17 buildings Tk3.57 lakh.

During the drives, the city dwellers were asked to remain vigilant regarding Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

