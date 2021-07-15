DSCC announces Integrity, Best Councillor Awards for 1st time

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 01:47 pm

Related News

DSCC announces Integrity, Best Councillor Awards for 1st time

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 01:47 pm
DSCC announces Integrity, Best Councillor Awards for 1st time

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today has honoured one official with "Integrity Award" and one councillor as "Best Councillor" for the first time.

DSCC Chief Revenue Office Ariful Haque was given the Integrity Award and DSCC Ward 24 Councillor and Standing Committee on Sports and Culture Chairman Md Mokaddes Hossain Zahid was given the award of best councillor.

The awards were handed over at the 8th corporation meeting of the DSCC 2nd Council held at Nagar Bhaban.

Ariful Haque received the basic salary of one month and Mokaddes Hossain received Tk50,000 alongside crests and certificates. 

 

Top News

DSCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

18h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

21h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident