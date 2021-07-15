DSCC announces Integrity, Best Councillor Awards for 1st time

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today has honoured one official with "Integrity Award" and one councillor as "Best Councillor" for the first time.

DSCC Chief Revenue Office Ariful Haque was given the Integrity Award and DSCC Ward 24 Councillor and Standing Committee on Sports and Culture Chairman Md Mokaddes Hossain Zahid was given the award of best councillor.

The awards were handed over at the 8th corporation meeting of the DSCC 2nd Council held at Nagar Bhaban.

Ariful Haque received the basic salary of one month and Mokaddes Hossain received Tk50,000 alongside crests and certificates.