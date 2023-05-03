DSA will not be scrapped but will be reformed by September: Law minister

The Digital Security Act (DSA) will not be repealed, but the law will be reformed within September, says Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"I want to say in an unequivocal voice that the Digital Security Act will not be repealed, but some amendments will be brought as issues are being raised about it," said the law minister in response to a question from journalists following a programme titled "Shaping a Future of Rights" organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day-2023 today.

He also said a special committee has been formed in this regard.

Anisul Huq said, "We have been sent a technical note by the United Nations Human Rights Commission. We are working on that. They had suggestions for deletion and amendment of some clauses. Though we have difference of opinion we are working to make the necessary amendments within the term of the current government, within September."

In June last year, the United Nations issued some observations on the Digital Security Act.

Last Tuesday, at a discussion meeting at the National Press Club, the editors' council demanded not using the DSA against journalists and free expressionists.

In this regard, the law minister said, "There are many sections in the current law of the country which protects the journalists."

The law minister said, a case cannot be filed right away under this law. The complaint is first sent to a cell for scrutiny, only if they accept it then a case is filed.

The cell has been directed not to arrest journalists unnecessarily, said the minister.

Anisul Huq said, "After the enactment of this law, there has been some misuse and abuse, which I and the government admit. We are working to reduce any such misuse [of the law]."

The law minister said, by removing the issues of the DSA, it will be made a common law. Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina will never take away the freedom of media and newspapers, he added.

Stating that Digital Security Act was not enacted to take away freedom of media, he said it was done to ensure cyber security.