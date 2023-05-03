DSA will not be scrapped but will be reformed by September: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:07 pm

Related News

DSA will not be scrapped but will be reformed by September: Law minister

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Digital Security Act (DSA) will not be repealed, but the law will be reformed within September, says Law Minister Anisul Huq. 

"I want to say in an unequivocal voice that the Digital Security Act will not be repealed, but some amendments will be brought as issues are being raised about it," said the law minister in response to a question from journalists following a programme titled "Shaping a Future of Rights" organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day-2023 today.

He also said a special committee has been formed in this regard.

Anisul Huq said, "We have been sent a technical note by the United Nations Human Rights Commission. We are working on that. They had suggestions for deletion and amendment of some clauses. Though we have difference of opinion we are working to make the necessary amendments within the term of the current government, within September."

In June last year, the United Nations issued some observations on the Digital Security Act.

Last Tuesday, at a discussion meeting at the National Press Club, the editors' council demanded not using the DSA against journalists and free expressionists.

In this regard, the law minister said, "There are many sections in the current law of the country which protects the journalists."

The law minister said, a case cannot be filed right away under this law. The complaint is first sent to a cell for scrutiny, only if they accept it then a case is filed.

The cell has been directed not to arrest journalists unnecessarily, said the minister.

Anisul Huq said, "After the enactment of this law, there has been some misuse and abuse, which I and the government admit. We are working to reduce any such misuse [of the law]."

The law minister said, by removing the issues of the DSA, it will be made a common law. Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina will never take away the freedom of media and newspapers, he added.

Stating that Digital Security Act was not enacted to take away freedom of media, he said it was done to ensure cyber security.

Top News

Anisul Huq / DSA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

6h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

5h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

4h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

47m | TBS World
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

20h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1d | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022