Digital Security Act to be amended: Law Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
21 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:48 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday made his most direct statement yet that some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Acts as part of steps to stop misuse of the law.

"The Digital Security Act has not been enacted to regulate freedom of expression or the media or it is not being used to do these. Several solutions have already been taken to prevent the misuse of the law. As part of these solutions, some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Act," he said.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at a discussion meeting titled "Digital Security Law in Bangladesh and Freedom of Expression" at Brac University of the city's Mohakhali area. UN Resident s Coordinating office in Bangladesh and Brac University organize the program.

The government had lengthy discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Office on the DSA and received some inputs which are under review now, the minister added.

"Women are often harassed online which needs to be addressed. The country, the government or any individual will not be allowed to be defamed through indiscriminate misuse of the digital space," said Anisul Huq.

The minister also said "We need to protect our national interests and those who are targeted and vulnerable to digital attacks. That's why we need a DSA."

So there is no question of repealing this law, the law minister said adding, "However, amendments to the law are being reviewed. It must be considered."

Parliament Member Ahsan Adelur Rahman, BRAC University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Senior Journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, and Professor Dr Kaderi Gayen, among others, spoke on the occasion.

