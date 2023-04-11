DSA a draconian law for journalists: US Department of State

Bangladesh

11 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
The Digital Security Act is one of the world's most draconian laws for journalists, said State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel.

One of the biggest reasons that Bangladesh fell by 10 places to 162 out of 180 countries in the latest World Press Freedom Index was the Digital Security Act, said Vedant during a press briefing following a bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washinton DC on Monday.

In response to a question from reporters, he said, "As per our assessment it [DSA] is one of the world's most draconian laws for journalists. We have made our concerns about this law quite clear. A free press and an informed citizenry are key for any nation and its democratic future, and we are concerned that – media and content restrictions and the impact that they might have."

In response to a question regarding BNP's demand for a caretaker government, Patel said, "Broadly, the US supports the principle of free and fair elections in Bangladesh and around the world, but I'm not here to endorse one political candidate or party versus another."

He also said, "We want to and are looking forward to deepening our relationship with Bangladesh. That's why Secretary Blinken is meeting – had the opportunity to meet with Bangladesh's foreign minister today [10 April]."

DSA / Anthony Blinken / Freedom of expression

