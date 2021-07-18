DSA: Bogura journo arrested over Facebook post on health officials

A local journalist in Bogura has been arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) following a Facebook post on irregularities in the payment of health volunteers' honorarium.

Md Aktaruzzaman, a correspondent of Banijjo Protidin, was picked up by police from his residence in the early hours of Saturday.

Confirming the arrest, Bogura Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Selim Reza told The Business Standard that Aktaruzzaman was later shown arrested in a DSA case.

The journalist was then sent to jail by Bogra Sadar Cognizance Court, said the OC.

Shamima Aktar, chief assistant cum accountant of upazila health and family planning office, filed the case.

District health department sources said 219 multipurpose health volunteers were recruited in 36 community clinics of the Sadar Upazila in April last year. Arrested journalist Aktaruzzaman was one of the recruited volunteers.

According to the case statement, Aktaruzzaman, using a fake Facebook account, posted defamatory, fake and fabricated content against upazila health and family planning officials Md Samir Hossain Mishu and Shamima Aktar.

The Facebook post alleged that there were irregularities in paying honorariums of the recruited health volunteers at upazila community clinics.

The post also claimed that Shamima threatened a group of volunteers when they asked about the irregularities.

Denying the threat allegation, Shamima said no corruption was committed in the payment of honorarium of the volunteers.