Dry weather to prevail with moderate to thick fog

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country. Light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight till tomorrow morning," it added.

Night temperature may fall by 1-2 degree Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 28 degree Celsius jointly at Mongla and Bhola while today's minimum temperature 8.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:46 pm today and rises at 6:38 am tomorrow in the capital.