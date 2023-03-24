Dry weather with partly cloudy sky on Saturday

The weather will be mainly dry with partly cloudy sky across the country on Saturday. However, there may be light rain or thundershowers in one or two places in Mymensing and Sylhet divisions, the weather forecast said.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reports that an extension of the western low pressure system is currently located over West Bengal and adjacent areas, while the seasonal normal low pressure is situated over the southern part of the Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours, starting from 6 pm on Friday, also predicts a slight increase in both day and night temperatures across the country.

Besides, the extended weather forecast of the met office said that there may be rain or thundershowers in the country in the next five days.

On Friday evening, the relative humidity of the air in Dhaka was 80%. During this time, the wind was blowing from the southwest or west at a speed of 6 to 12 kilometres per hour.

The wind in Dhaka, on Friday, was blowing from the southwest or west at a speed of 6 to 12 kilometres per hour. The relative humidity of the air in Dhaka was 90% in the morning.

Chuadanga recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and Srimangal recorded a minimum of 17.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. The temperature is expected to rise further in the next 48 hours.