Dry weather likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
29 October, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:08 pm

Related News

Dry weather likely over country

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

BSS
29 October, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:08 pm
Photo:Collected
Photo:Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that weather may remain mainly dry over the country for the next twenty-four hours, beginning from 9am today.

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur division and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to the forecast begins from 9am today.

Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 35.0 degree Celsius at Ambagan and minimum temperature today was recorded 21.6 degree Celsius at Srimangal.

The sun sets today at 05.21pm and rises tomorrow at 06.04am in the capital.

Top News

Bangladesh / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

6m | Videos
Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

1h | Videos
Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal, going against his entire cabinet

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal, going against his entire cabinet

1h | Videos
Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

2h | Videos