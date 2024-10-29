Dry weather likely over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that weather may remain mainly dry over the country for the next twenty-four hours, beginning from 9am today.

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur division and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to the forecast begins from 9am today.

Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 35.0 degree Celsius at Ambagan and minimum temperature today was recorded 21.6 degree Celsius at Srimangal.

The sun sets today at 05.21pm and rises tomorrow at 06.04am in the capital.