Dry weather with chances of rain in places of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

"Weather may remain mostly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur in several places during early morning," said the latest weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (13 February).

Night temperature may rise by (1-2)C and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Monday (12 February) was recorded 30.1 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda while today's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.0 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5.52pm today and rises at 6.33am tomorrow in the capital.