Dry weather with chances of rain in places of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna

Bangladesh

BSS
13 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 01:57 pm

Related News

Dry weather with chances of rain in places of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna

BSS
13 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 01:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. 

"Weather may remain mostly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur in several places during early morning," said the latest weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (13 February).

Night temperature may rise by (1-2)C and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The highest temperature on Monday (12 February) was recorded 30.1 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda while today's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.0 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5.52pm today and rises at 6.33am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Weather / Weather forecast / rain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

42m | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

47m | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

18h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

2h | Videos
Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

4h | Videos
Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

15h | Videos
India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

16h | Videos