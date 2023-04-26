Drug kingpin held with record 21kg crystal meth in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 11:12 am

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested three drug peddlers, including Balukhali drug ringleader Bujrukh, with a record amount of ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 21 kilograms from Cox's Bazar.

The arrested are Bujrukh, a kingpin of 'Ice Drug Syndicate', and two of his associates.

According to BGB sources, Bujrukh is also a local godfather of the Yaba business.

According to law enforcement agencies, just 10 grams of ice can fetch up to Tk1 lakh.

Details regarding the arrest will be disclosed in a press briefing on Wednesday at Cox's Bazar BGB headquarters.
 

