Drug kingpin held with record 21kg crystal meth in Cox's Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested three drug peddlers, including Balukhali drug ringleader Bujrukh, with a record amount of ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 21 kilograms from Cox's Bazar.

The arrested are Bujrukh, a kingpin of 'Ice Drug Syndicate', and two of his associates.

According to BGB sources, Bujrukh is also a local godfather of the Yaba business.

According to law enforcement agencies, just 10 grams of ice can fetch up to Tk1 lakh.

Details regarding the arrest will be disclosed in a press briefing on Wednesday at Cox's Bazar BGB headquarters.

