DRU expresses concern over BB move on elected journalists’ bank details

The Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) executive committee has expressed deep concern over the Bangladesh Bank directive to all commercial banks seeking banking information on elected journalists of DRU and other similar platforms.

"The DRU executive committee believes that specific allegations of corruption or crime against an individual can be investigated. But the decision to name the top leaders of all journalistic organisations is intentional," reads a press release from DRU.

The organisation claimed that the move disrespected all organisations and institutions related to journalism.

The statement also noted the action of the central bank is a threat against independent journalism.

In another press release, the national press club also vehemently protested the move and demanded the withdrawal of the decision.

Earlier, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Sunday sent letters to all banks seeking statements of 11 journalist leaders.

The list includes elected members of the six most important journalistic organisations.