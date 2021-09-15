DRU expresses concern over BB move on elected journalists’ bank details

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 07:35 pm

Related News

DRU expresses concern over BB move on elected journalists’ bank details

The organisation claimed that the move disrespected all organisations and institutions related to journalism

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
DRU expresses concern over BB move on elected journalists’ bank details

The Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) executive committee has expressed deep concern over the Bangladesh Bank directive to all commercial banks seeking banking information on elected journalists of DRU and other similar platforms.

"The DRU executive committee believes that specific allegations of corruption or crime against an individual can be investigated. But the decision to name the top leaders of all journalistic organisations is intentional," reads a press release from DRU.

The organisation claimed that the move disrespected all organisations and institutions related to journalism.

The statement also noted the action of the central bank is a threat against independent journalism.

In another press release, the national press club also vehemently protested the move and demanded the withdrawal of the decision.

Earlier, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Sunday sent letters to all banks seeking statements of 11 journalist leaders.

The list includes elected members of the six most important journalistic organisations.

Top News

Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) / Dhaka Reporters Unity / Bangladesh Bank / journalist / bank statement / Banking Information

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers