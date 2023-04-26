DRU condemns DSA case against UNB journalist Jahangir Alam

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Wednesday strongly protested and condemned the case filed against UNB Special Correspondent Mohd Jahangir Alam.

In a statement on Wednesday, DRU president Mursalin Nomani and acting general secretary Mainul Ahsan also demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against the UNB journalist.

"The journalist community has been saying since the beginning that the Digital Security Act is a threat to free and independent media. Journalists are being subjected to abuse of this law," the statement reads.

The DRU leaders demand immediate repeal of the DSA.

On 12 April, Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Al-Amin filed the case under the Digital Security Act against 21 people, including Jahangir.

The UNB journalist was made accused in the case as he was a member of the social media group where anti-government activities were allegedly discussed.

Jahangir, however, said he is not aware of such a group and also does not know who made him its member.

Jahangir is the Chief Crime Correspondent of news agency UNB and former vice president of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

He is also the General Secretary of the Shipping and Communications Reporters Forum (SCRF) and permanent member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Meanwhile, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to Jahangir in the DSA case filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order on Wednesday after hearing the bail petition.

Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal along with advocate Farhad Hossain appeared for Jahangir in the court.