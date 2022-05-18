DRU condemns case against Bhorer Kagoj editor, others

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) has protested and condemned the case filed against five journalists including former DRU executive member and Daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta.

In a statement on Tuesday, DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu and general secretary Nurul Islam Habib expressed their deep concern and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

The DRU leaders said news cannot be stopped by filing false cases against the newsmen.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the case, they said DRU condemned such activities.

Earlier in the day, Awami League mayoral candidate in Cumilla City Corporation Arfanul Haque Rifat filed a defamation case with Cumilla Joint District Judge Court (1st) of Tk 10 crore against Daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, news editor Iktiur Uddin, senior reporter Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Cumilla correspondent M Firoz Mia and publisher Saber Hossain Chowdhury for publishing 'false news'.