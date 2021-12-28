Drowning in debt, govt school principal ends life in Kushtia

Bangladesh

UNB
28 December, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:51 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Drowning in debt, a 56-year-old government school principal allegedly end his life in his parents-in-law's house in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that Rezaul Islam, the principal of Keshabpur Government Primary School in Joduboyra union, took the extreme step as he was unable to repay a loan of Tk20 lakh that he took recently to build a house of their own.

His wife, Shefali Aktar, the principal of Char Agrakunda Government Primary School, spotted the body hanging from an iron grille of their house and alerted their family members and police.

Kamruzzaman Talukdar, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station, said that no autopsy was conducted as the family members did not lodge any complaint. "It seems he was unable to repay the huge loan," he said.

On Monday afternoon, his brothers lent Rezaul nearly TK1.7 lakh. "He went to sleep at night like regular days, but early this morning, I saw his body hanging from the grille," said his wife.

Meanwhile, Monsur Ali, an assistant teacher of Keshabpur Government Primary School, said, "During a chat with other teachers last Thursday, Rezaul Bhai cracked jokes about leaving us for forever."

