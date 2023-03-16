Drop in poultry prices unlikely in 6-7 months: Agri minister

Prices of poultry meat, especially chicken, have shot up sharply in recent months owing to supply shortages and the market is unlikely to get back to normalcy in the next six to seven months, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque has said.

"Poultry prices will not decrease immediately. We may have to wait for another six to seven months for prices of chicken to come down. But prices have gone up so high! Don't know how this issue will be resolved," the agriculture minister said at the 12th International Poultry Show-2023 in Dhaka on Thursday.

Attending the opening ceremony of the three-day exhibition – jointly organised by the Bangladesh branch of the World Poultry Science Association and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council – as the chief guest, Minister Razzaque also said that the actual reasons behind this volatility in the market should be identified.

Every aspect of the agriculture sector is interdependent, he mentioned, adding, "Poultry and dairy sectors require grains. Chicken feed is made from corn and soya beans and the prices of these items are unusually high in the international market.

"Farmers counted losses for a long time, and many farms have been shut down for which production and supply have been greatly reduced. For these reasons, the prices are very high, making poultry unaffordable to people. Maybe the situation will change if production increases, but it will take time."

Sector insiders, however, said that encouraged by high prices, many farmers are returning to chicken production but it will take some time to raise the supply to the required level.

At present, broiler chicken is selling for Tk250 a kg in the kitchen markets of Dhaka.

According to the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, the production cost of one kilogram of broiler chicken ranges from Tk130 to Tk160, but industrial and marginal farmers are selling them for more than Tk207, which is deemed illogical.

Minister Abdur Razzaque said the prices of chicks and feed are often increased abruptly.

"The production cost of a broiler chick is Tk30. Then why should it be sold for Tk60? In any case, the price should not go above Tk45. There should be a regulatory body from the government side to look after this. Although consumers and producers both suffer when poultry prices rise, feed manufacturers always gain."

Moshiur Rahman, president of the World Poultry Science Association, said that the increase in poultry prices is basically a price correction.

"Many of our farmers closed their sheds due to low prices. After this price correction, they are getting ready to return to this sector," he said.



Diverse products at Poultry Show attract visitors

The display of various products, including feed, medicines, shed-making equipment, cattle fattening products, various genetic boosters, modern smart weighing scales, feed mill machinery, and equipment for hatcheries of various companies at the Poultry Show have drawn the interest of visitors.

These products are on display at 591 stalls of both local and foreign companies.

Organisers have said that the number of stalls has decreased slightly this year compared to the previous editions of the exhibition as China has not participated in the fair due to Covid-19.

The authorities announced a provision of grants to 10 postgraduate students from different universities for proper research on the poultry sector starting from this year.

At the opening ceremony, Mahbub Hasan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh branch of the World Poultry Science Association, said the association wants to make Bangladesh's poultry industry export-oriented by 2025.

The organisation's Vice President Shamsul Arefin Khaled sought the government's help to solve the prevailing crises in the poultry sector.