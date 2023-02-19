Drives to be conducted to check entry of illegal arms, ammunition: Mozammel Haque

Bangladesh

Drives to be conducted to check entry of illegal arms, ammunition: Mozammel Haque

Drives will be conducted to seize arms and ammunition entering the country illegally, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday.

"According to reports of  intelligence agencies, many arms and ammunition are entering  the country illegally and drives will be conducted in the areas where illegal arms smuggling is taking place on specific information," he said.

The minister revealed this information while talking to reporters after the cabinet committee meeting on law and order situation at the Home Ministry.

Many people have made fake licences for arms and these will be scrutinised, he added.

Talking about Rohingya, Mozammel said "The Rohingyas do not want to leave the country. In order to facilitate their return to their own country, the law and order situation will be maintained at the Rohingya camps apart from the diplomatic efforts.

Besides, the NGOs working at the Rohingya camps have to disclose details  of their money given by different organisations to see how much money they spent for Rohingyas.

"There are allegations about many NGOs that they do terror financing…It will be investigated," he said.

Referring to cybercrime, the minister said law enforcement agencies are trying and they have sent letters to different social networking sites including Facebook, and Youtube but no response has come yet.

He also demanded the opening of an office of social networking sites by which false propaganda can be controlled.

Referring to the drug issue, Mozammel said a discussion was held over how to control the use of drugs. Already, a list has been published naming the drug peddlers, drug users and smugglers, but a permanent list will be made, he said.

Besides, a brief discussion was held over the security ahead of the February 21st as  measures hasve been taken to ensure security for diplomats as they can pay tribute easily, said the minister.

Talking about the law and order situation, Mozammel said "The law and order situation is normal now and we are satisfied with it."

He also urged the law enforcers to refrain from doing anything which can tarnish the image of the law enforcers.

