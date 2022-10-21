'Drivers should be trained on safe driving to avoid accidents'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 08:02 pm

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Professor Dr Shamsul Hoque said that accidents are unlikely to be reduced if the drivers do not learn to be safe.

"Not only should the driver be skilled but also be trained how to drive safely, so that they can manage in any situation," said the professor at a dialogue on road safety organised by Sebok and Drivers Training Centre at Sagar Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Friday (21 October).

Apart from making skilled drivers, he said, it is also very important to make them cautious for safe movement on roads."

He said the accidents on the roads of Bangladesh are man-made because it happens for negligence in management.

"It cannot be called an accident, rather it's a crash," remarked the professor.

Shamsul Hoque said nowadays the roads are quite improved and so drivers can drive at a faster speed than before.

He said it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to train the drivers properly to prevent these accidents.

The authority needs to be more conscious about the vehicle fitness process and licensing of drivers, he added.

The founding president of Sebok Khan Mohammad Babul said that the drivers are being harassed in the name of dope test. "Money is being taken in the name of giving them certificates. Why should all drivers be harassed for a few drugged drivers?"

Drivers Training Centre has sought the help of 275 trade unions to encourage the workers to conduct efficient training.

He urged women to come forward in the transport sector.

"One hundred women trainers have been trained so far and the numbers need to be increased," he added.

Transport

road safety / Drivers' Training

