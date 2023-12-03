Driver burnt after truck set on fire in Gazipur

A truck was set on fire at Gazipur’s Kaliakair upazila on 3 December morning. Photo: UNB

A driver of a truck has sustained burn injuries after his truck was set on fire by unidentified individuals at Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila this morning, during the ongoing blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

The driver, whose identity could not be known immediately, was taken to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex after locals rescued him and his assistant from the burning truck.

Station Officer of Kaliakair Fire Service and Civil Defence, Iftekhar Chowdhury, said, "Miscreants set fire to the moving truck on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kaliakair upazila around 5:30 am today."

"Fire engulfed the truck within moments. The driver and his assistant narrowly escaped, but the driver sustained burn injuries," said the fire service official.

Upon information, three units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the fire, added Iftekhar.

Meanwhile, picketers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Sreepur upazila of the district and set fire to the road to disrupt vehicular movement. Some vehicles were vandalised during the incident.

Swechasebak Dal leaders and activists brought out a procession in the C&B Bazar area of Sreepur upazila in support of the 48-hour blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.